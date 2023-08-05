Back-to-school shoe bash announced
The Bible Baptist Church and the Free Shoe Pantry have announced the date for their back-to-school shoe bash. The bash will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 944 W. Williams St., Ottumwa.
Join for contests, prizes, snacks, games and more to celebrate the upcoming new school year. The evening is free, and so are the shoes and the fun. Call the Bible Baptist Church with questions at 641-682-9609.
Shoe Pantry has successful stretch
So far, this year has been one of the most terrific six months for getting and giving away shoes. The community has been so generous with donating shoes. It seems most everyone in the Ottumwa area knows about “SOLES for SOULS”, and we regularly have donations to meet the adults' needs we serve. Our biggest need, now is children's shoes! Because kids' shoes are used pretty hard in play and they're not in as good of shape nor plentiful as others. Start telling your kids about the 2023 Shoe Games coming at the Bible Baptist Church! We are located at 944 W. Williams Street here in Ottumwa. Our church phone is 641-682-9609.
Religion page submission guidelines
The deadline for religious news items is noon on Wednesday, prior to Saturday’s publication, space permitting. News items include announcements on guest speakers, pastors and musicians or other special services. Submissions announcing other events will be passed on to the appropriate department.
Announcements regarding Christmas, Easter, Advent and Lenten services will have special guidelines as the seasons approach.
Those items submitted after the noon deadline on Wednesday will receive consideration, but there is no guarantee of publication.
Items will be published in the order they are received, as close to the date of the event as possible. While every effort will be made to run them on certain days, there is no guarantee of publication on a certain day.
Religious news items may be submitted via email to newsclerk@ottumwacourier.com. All submissions must include a name and phone number. For more information, call the news clerk at 641-684-4611 ext. 335.
Questions or information related to the church directory should be directed to the Courier’s classifieds department at 641-684-4611, then select classifieds option or by emailing classified@ottumwacourier.com.
