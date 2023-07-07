Vacation Bible School
Vacation Bible School is July 9-14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each evening at Ottumwa Baptist Temple, 238 W. Williams. Treasure Mine - God's treasures are mine is the theme for 5-year-olds through sixth grade. Each evening includes puppets and skits, a Bible lesson and refreshments. All children earn daily ribbons. VBS starts on Sunday evening, July 9. For bus transportation call 641-682-4836 or 641-226-0482.
GriefShare to begin meeting series
GriefShare recovery seminar group meets at First Presbyterian Church at 228 West Fourth Street in Ottumwa for 10 Mondays, beginning Aug. 7, from 2-3:30 p.m.
GriefShare features nationally-recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include "Is This Normal?", "Loneliness and Sadness", "Grief and Your Relationships," and "Why?"
For more information, call the church office at 641-684-5465, or you can register at griefshare.org and put 52501 in the Find-a-Group section.
Religion page submission guidelines
The deadline for religious news items is noon on Wednesday, prior to Saturday’s publication, space permitting. News items include announcements on guest speakers, pastors and musicians or other special services. Submissions announcing other events will be passed on to the appropriate department.
Announcements regarding Christmas, Easter, Advent and Lenten services will have special guidelines as the seasons approach.
Those items submitted after the noon deadline on Wednesday will receive consideration, but there is no guarantee of publication.
Items will be published in the order they are received, as close to the date of the event as possible. While every effort will be made to run them on certain days, there is no guarantee of publication on a certain day.
Religious news items may be submitted via email to newsclerk@ottumwacourier.com. All submissions must include a name and phone number. For more information, call the news clerk at 641-684-4611 ext. 335.
Questions or information related to the church directory should be directed to the Courier’s classifieds department at 641-684-4611, then select classifieds option or by emailing classified@ottumwacourier.com.
