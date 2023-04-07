Prairie View donates lap blankets to Pekin school
The Prairie View Women's sewing group made 25 weighted lap blankets for the students at Pekin Elementary and Junior High School. Delivering the blankets to Elementary Principal Jenny Bell is Adrian Gentry. Also in the photo are Jace Gorman and Colton Molesworth.
Prairie View Church is located near Ollie. The sewing group meets monthly to sew various items for missions and local needs. Anyone interested in helping is welcome the first Tuesday of the month.
Lord's Cupboard food drive
The Ecumencial Lord's Cupboard will be holding a food drive at South Hy-Vee on Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Money donations can be mailed to Ecumencial Lords Cupboard, P.O. Box 1876, Ottumwa, IA 52501.
Religion page submission guidelines
The deadline for religious news items is noon on Wednesday, prior to Saturday’s publication, space permitting. News items include announcements on guest speakers, pastors and musicians or other special services. Submissions announcing other events will be passed on to the appropriate department.
Announcements regarding Christmas, Easter, Advent and Lenten services will have special guidelines as the seasons approach.
Those items submitted after the noon deadline on Wednesday will receive consideration, but there is no guarantee of publication.
Items will be published in the order they are received, as close to the date of the event as possible. While every effort will be made to run them on certain days, there is no guarantee of publication on a certain day.
Religious news items may be submitted via email to newsclerk@ottumwacourier.com. All submissions must include a name and phone number. For more information, call the news clerk at 641-684-4611 ext. 335.
Questions or information related to the church directory should be directed to the Courier’s classifieds department at 641-684-4611, then select classifieds option or by emailing classified@ottumwacourier.com.
