OTTUMWA — The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra will host their 2022 Pops Concerts next weekend.

In Ottumwa, the concert will be held at Bridge View Center starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. A dinner will also be held.

In Burlington, the concert will be held at Capitol Theater on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m., also with a dinner.

There is a cost to attend. To make dinner reservations in Ottumwa, call Christine Bergan at 319-530-7469

To make dinner reservations in Burlington, call Diana Small at 773-447-2304.

Dinner tickets must be reserved by Monday, Sept. 12 for Ottumwa. The deadline for dinner tickets in Burlington has passed.

