OTTUMWA — “Satisfaction/The International Rolling Stones Show," the international touring tribute show to one of the greatest bands of the rock era, will be coming to Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center May 11 at 7:30 p.m.
The highly-rated show is entering its 20th year in production with over 4,000 performances listed to its credit.
Performing up to 150 shows a year, this highly-acclaimed production showcases the most authentic cast and costuming of its kind. The likes of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and cast bring a colorful performance to over 50 years of classic hits.
They have been featured in Rolling Stone magazine, Showbiz Magazine, Las Vegas Today, CBS Sunday Morning news and hundreds of national newspapers, magazines, television and radio as the world’s greatest show honoring the Rolling Stones and their legacy.
Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. and are available at the Bridge View Center ticket office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at BridgeViewCenter.com.
For more information, visit rollingstoneshow.com or bridgeviewcenter.com.
