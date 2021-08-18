CENTERVILLE — New Hope Counseling Center is holding its 11th annual rummage mania next week.
The sale runs 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26; 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27; and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 28, in the gym at First Baptist Church in Centerville. New items are set out each day, and items range from books, movies, purses, holiday decorations, man cave items and the backroom resembling a department store, featuring clothing and shoes. A silent auction will be held for collectibles and higher-quality items.
Nothing at the sale is priced; instead, shoppers select their goods and choose what to pay as a donation to New Hope. Organizers reserve the right to limit the amount taken by each person, and there is to be no gathering of items for resale. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Donations for the sale will be collected 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, to Wednesday, Aug. 25; enter through the west doors of the church at 603 W. State St. Items are to be clean and undamaged.
All proceeds from the sale go to support the local mission work of the center, which provides biblical counseling free of charge, and to help support its community outreaches: Hope Chest Thrift Store, Hope Pregnancy Center, Hope Loan Closet, and New Hope Prayer Center.