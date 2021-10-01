OTTUMWA — Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra continues its celebration of the 19th Amendment with its 2021-22 season, “Coming Home.”
The orchestra will continue to feature women artists, present new works and revisit well-known classics.
The first concert of the Masterworks season, “Iowa Roots,” is set for 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Bridge View Center. The performance features guest artist and SEISO principal flutist Rose Bishop as well as an Iowa-inspired work by Dvořák.
The program also includes Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World,” Chaminade’s “Concerto for Flute,” Berg’s “Ravish and Mayhem,” and the world premiere of “Diversions for Alto Flute, Flute and Piccolo” by Linda Robbins Coleman and commissioned by SEISO.
Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door.