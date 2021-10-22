OTTUMWA — The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra hosts its annual KidsSymphony event next month.
“A New World for Kid Music Lovers” will be presented at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Bridge View Center. The theme is “An Anatomy of the Orchestra” and will feature Dvorak’s “New World” Symphony and an opportunity for children to talk to performers and see all the instruments up close and on stage.
The concert has free admission and is offered as a public service as part of SEISO’s mission to support music education in its communities.