The 2023 Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra Pops Concerts will be held Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa, and Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Burlington's Capitol Theater.
The “Showstoppers!” program features vocal soloists Christine Bergan and Stephen Swanson on numerous show tunes and light opera arias including "Annie Get Your Gun," "Les Misérables," "My Fair Lady," and "The Merry Widow." Also featured is concertmaster Charlene King on "Fiddler On the Roof."
Additional orchestral pieces by Leroy Anderson, Andrew Lloyd Webber and medleys from "Guys and Dolls," "Wicked," and "A Chorus Line."
The Pops concert can be enjoyed one of two ways. The concert and dinner are $75 in Burlington and $60 in Ottumwa. Adult ticket prices for the concert only are $20 in both locations. Students and children are free.
Concert-only tickets can be purchased on SEISO's website, www.seiso.us, or at the door. To make dinner reservations in Ottumwa, contact Christine Bergan at (319) 530-7469. To make dinner reservations in Burlington, call Diana Small at (773) 447-2304.
For more information, email the SEISO office at seiso@seiso.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.