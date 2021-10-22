Sewer repair closes block of N. Moore Oct 22, 2021 2 hrs ago OTTUMWA — The 100 block of North Moore Street is closing to through traffic Monday for a sewer repair. Acces to residences will remain open for the duration of the work, which is expected to last a week, depending on weather conditions. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Repair Sewer Work N. Moore Block Through Traffic Residence Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries SKINNER, Larry STICE, Dick JONES, Juanita Heninger, Marcia WILZ, Doris Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBloomfield man dies in head-on collisionPrep cross-country: Area runners punch their tickets to statePrep volleyball: Epic home finale for SigourneyEarly morning shooting leaves man dead in Des MoinesMcAntire 'sells who I am' in council bidFerguson named Gene Schultz recipientFive things to do in southeast Iowa this weekendNoreuil seeks to build on Ottumwa's momentumBiblical beliefs help shape Pringle's council bidOttumwa man narrowly misses Powerball jackpot Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021