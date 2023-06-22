OTTUMWA — As part of the ongoing sewer separation project, the contractor will be closing Foster Avenue, just south of Second Street Friday for pavement repair.
On Monday, the contractor will be closing Walnut Avenue south of Second Street for pavement repair. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and to navigate in and around the construction zone with caution. Expect work to last up to two weeks.
Also starting Friday, Norris Asphalt will begin overlay work on North Court Street from Golf Avenue to North Hy-Vee. There will be traffic delays so motorists are advised to seek alternate routes if possible and are asked to exercise extreme caution when navigating in and around the construction zone.
Work is expected to last through the end of next week.
