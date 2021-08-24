OTTUMWA — Southern Iowa Mental Health Center is asking residents to “Outrun the Stigma.”
The SIMHC third annual fun 5K family run/walk is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 9. Registration fee is $15 plus a donated hygiene item or winter gear for the Mental Health Access Center. A virtual run option is available for a $25 registration fee. Early registration includes a T-shirt, bib and goodie bag; late registration doesn’t guarantee and T-shrit or goodie bag. Regisrtaion can be made online at https://www.raceentry.com/races/out-run-the-stigma/2021/register.
Race packets can be picked up from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 8 at SIMHC, or they are available race day beginning at 9 a.m. with the race at 10 a.m.
The route begins and ends at the center, 1527 Albia Road.