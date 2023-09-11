OTTUMWA — "Sisters Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold" is making its way to Ottumwa Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. on the Bridge View Center Theater stage.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. or online at ticketmaster.com. Prior to the show, a pre-Sshow lunch will be offered starting at noon. The menu will be announced soon.
It's "CSI: Bethlehem" in this holiday mystery extravaganza, from the author of "Late Nite Catechism," as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages — whatever happened to the Magi's gold?
Retelling the story of the nativity, as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production has become a yearly classic. Employing her own scientific tools, assisted by a local choir as well as a gaggle of audience members, Sister creates a living nativity unlike any you've ever seen. With gifts galore and bundles of laughs, Sister's Christmas Catechism is sure to become the newest addition to your holiday traditions.
