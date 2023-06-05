OTTUMWA — Join the Hawkeye State Archeological Society for its annual Skunk River Artifact Show from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center.
Admission is free. Archeologists and enthusiasts alike will show some of the finest Native American artifacts in the Midwest. Bring your own artifacts to sell and trade, and learn more about them from area artifact experts.
Professional photographs will be taken throughout the show for the upcoming edition of the Prehistoric Artifacts of Iowa book, so come be a part of Iowa’s history.
