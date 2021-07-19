OTTUMWA — Children and their families have a chance to work on their smiles this week.
The MCNA Smile Tour is stopping at the Ottumwa YMCA from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. The event is part of MCNA Dental’s #SayCheeseIA campaign, which aims to reach children and families across the state in order to educate them and foster excitement about dental health, oral hygiene and overall wellness.
The event will feature interactive activities such as hula hoops, drawing, bubbles and more. There will also be giveaway items and a chance to win prizes, including at $500 Kwik Star gift card.