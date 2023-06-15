Several colleges throughout the state honored local students for their academic work throughout the spring 2023 semester.
Simpson College in Indianola announced that 214 students made the dean's list for the semester by carrying between a 3.7 and 3.99 grade-point average. The local students are as follows:
Albia — Garin Grinstead. Centerville — Taylor Shinn. Ottumwa — Kolbie Bass, Ashley Pickens, Maddy Stinson, Caleb Vasconez.
Simpson also announced it's President's list honorees for students who had a GPA over 4.0. The local students are as follows:
Bloomfield — Grace Fleming. Exline — Haley Brummett. Moulton — Grace Wood. Ottumwa — Kylee Bass, Araceli Zaragoza-Tapetillo.
Missouri State University also honored students for making the dean's list, which required a minimum of 12 credit hours and a 3.5 GPA. The list of students is as follows:
Drakesville — Ashley Jones. Ottumwa — Teagan Holman.
Central College in Pella recognized a total of 351 students on its dean's list for the semester, with several area honorees. Students were required to have a 3.5 GPA and taken 12 credit hours. The list of local honorees is as follows:
Albia — Gracie Hoffman. Centerville — Claire George. Eddyville — Shadie Spoon. Fairfield — Emma Carlson, Drake Drish, Claire Pettit. Ottumwa — Quinci Cottrell, Quintin Hull, North Lindell. Packwood — Kaylee Peiffer.
Wartburg College in Waverly announched its winter/spring term dean's list honorees. In all there were 442 dean's list students who had to carry a 3.5 GPA. The local list is as follows:
Fairfield — Alexandra Holden. Kirkville — Carson Stetter. Ottumwa — Jonathan Francisco Pascual.
