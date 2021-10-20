OTTUMWA — Organizers of the Ottumwa Workingman’s Christmas Party are in the process of collecting names for this year’s events.
Parents interested in submitting their children for the party need to turn in their name and address as well as each child’s name, age and gender. Anybody who has moved since last year’s event will also need to update their cards. The last day to turn in the information and get a card mailed to you is Nov. 19.
Information can be given to Jerry Ogden at 641-799-1194 or Brenda Morgan at 641-683-3874. Information can also be sent through the Workingman’s Christmas Party for Needy Children’s Facebook page.
Distribution is set for Dec. 10 outside the Eagles Club. Once again, it will be a drive-up event.