OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Trails Council will host three spring trail clean-ups during the month of April.
These events will be held on three consecutive Saturdays at 9 a.m. and are open to the public. Garbage bags and gloves will be provided. Be prepared to walk off trail. Dates, times, and locations include:
April 15 — Ottumwa Park (meet behind the playground in the SE quadrant)
April 22 — Gray Eagle (located at the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Highway 34 near the recycling center)
April 29 — John Deere Loop (meet in the John Deere parking lot at the intersection of Vine Street and Madison Avenue)
