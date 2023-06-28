FORT DODGE — One local student was named to the president's list and two others earned dean's list honors during the spring 2023 semester at Iowa Central Community College.
To qualify for the president's list, a student was required to have a 4.0 grade-point average with a minimum of six credit house. Sydnee Watts of Cincinnati made that last.
Dean's list recipients needed a 3.5-3.99 GPA with six credit hours. Ottumwa's Tanner Smith and Fairfield's Nicholas Kaska earned those honors.
