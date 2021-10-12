OTTUMWA — The date for the fall trout stocking in Ottumwa haws been set.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock the pond on the east side of Wapello Street — next to the orange and blue playground equipment — with 2,000 rainbow and brook trout Thursday, Oct. 28. No fishing derby will be held in conjunction with the stocking.
All Iowa fishing regulations apply at the pond, and there is a bag limit of five trout per day and a possession limit of 10.
The program, a partnership between the Ottumwa Parks Department and IDNR, is an effort to improve fishing in the ponds of Ottumwa Park and part of the IDNR’s urban trout stocking program. More information about fishing in Iowa, including licensing and the urban trout-stocking program, can be found online at www.iowadnr.gov.