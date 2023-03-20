OTTUMWA — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be stocking 2,000 rainbow trout in the pond at the east side of Wapello Street by the orange and blue playground equipment on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
All Iowa fishing regulations apply at the pond. There is a bag limit of five trout per day; the possession limit is 10. A trout fishing derby will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone catching a tagged fish can redeem the fish for a prize. The grand prize will be awarded to the largest fish caught. All prizes have been donated by Ottumwa Walmart.
The Ottumwa Parks Department has partnered with the DNR to improve fishing in the ponds in Ottumwa Park. The Iowa DNR Fisheries Bureau has been involved in trout-stocking in urban areas for over 30 years in an effort to introduce trout fishing to more anglers across the state. More information about fishing in Iowa, including licensing and the urban trout-stocking program can be found online at iowadnr.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.