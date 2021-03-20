Two area restaurants are nominees for the Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Cattlemen's Association's 2021 Best Burger Contest, as the nominees were announced Friday.
Fishback & Stephenson Cider House in rural Fairfield, as well as #DutchFix in Pella are two of the seven new qualifiers for the honor. Nominations were accepted between Feb. 15 and March 15.
#DutchFix is on the list for its Dominie burger, according to its Facebook page. The burger, which first became available in January, is made up for two beef patties, four slices of bacon, two slices of smoked gouda cheese, Dutch-spiced beef and topped with melted gouda curds, mayonnaise and homemade pickles.
The restaurant is located at 621 Franklin St. in Pella, but also has a drive-thru at 2610 Washington St. It's owned by Jason and Valerie Bandstra.
Fishback & Stephenson Cider House, located at 1949 Pleasant Plain Road, started its business in Fairfield before relocating to rural Jefferson County and is also up for the honor for the first time.
The restaurant's beef, according to the business's website, comes from "the same 35-year-old black angus herd" of Adrian Family Farms, who raise them, but the burgers also "finished with apple mash from our hard cider process, giving every cut a unique sweet and buttery texture."
The other nominees for Iowa's best burger:
• Arty's Ice Cream & Grill in Wilton (first-time nominee)
• Bambino's in Ossian (first-time nominee)
• Foodie Garage Eatery in Dubuque (first-time nominee)
• Moo's BBQ in Newton
• Murph's Creamery and Grill in Toledo (first-time nominee)
• Saucy Focaccia in Cedar Rapids
• The Map Room in Cedar Rapids (first-time nominee)
• Troy's Bar and Grill in Earling
To qualify for the honor, the burger must be a 100% real beef patty served on a bun for bread product. Burgers may include any combination of condiments, sauces, cheese or toppings.
According to a press release from the Iowa Beef Industry Council, there were more than 200 communities nominated.
The top 10 restaurants will be visited by a panel of anonymous judges who will evaluate the burgers based on taste, appearance and proper doneness. The winner will then be announced May 3 to kick off May Beef Month.
Last year, Big Schwilly's Chicken Dillys in Fairfield was one of the 10 nominees, but the honor went to The Twisted Tail Steakhouse in Logan earned the honor.
The last Best Burger winner from the Courier's eight-county area was in 2019 when the Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa took top honors.