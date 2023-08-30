OTTUMWA — The intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Eddyville Road, locally called the "Chillicothe turn off," will be undergoing construction to improve safety at that intersection.
On Sept. 11, the intersection will be closed for 25 days to allow for changes to the turn lane from the U.S. 63 southbound lanes onto Eddyville Road. This change will allow for better visibility for motorists on Eddyville Road looking northbound for oncoming traffic.
Traffic crash analysis by the local Multi-Disciplinary Safety Team composed of local public safety responders and public transportation professionals, has identified this as a need and subsequently, this project has been funded by Iowa Department of Transportation.
The detour route will be exit 42 off U.S. 6e, otherwise known as the airport exit, onto 145th Avenue, locally known as the Brick Plant Road.
