CHARITON — An upcoming construction project may slow travel on U.S. 34, about 4.5 miles west of Albia, beginning Thursday, May 4 until late July.
Weather permitting, construction crews will work on a bridge deck overlay on the U.S. 34 bridge over the BNSF Railroad, 4.5 miles west of the junction of Iowa 5 and U.S.34 in Albia. Intermittent lane closures, a 10-foot lane-width restriction, and a 15-foot height restriction will be in place as crews work on this project.
Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, travelers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles and wear seat belts.
The latest traveler information is available anytime through the Iowa Department of Transportation’s 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter; or download the free app on a mobile device.
