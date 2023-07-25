DES MOINES — Theresa Greenfield, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development state director in Iowa, has announced that the USDA is investing $6,209,900 in ten grants to expand access to healthcare and food security in Iowa. One of the ten recipients is Van Buren County Hospital in Keosauqua.
These investments are funded through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants program.
“As part of President [Joe] Biden’s Investing in America agenda, USDA quickly delivered economic relief during one of the most critical times in our nation’s history,” Greenfield said. “The grants announced [Tuesday] will increase access to rural healthcare, help stabilize rural hospitals financially, and fight food insecurity in rural neighborhoods across Iowa by supporting the food pantry distribution system.”
This news is part of a larger announcement. USDA is awarding $129 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the nation, including Van Buren County Hospital.
The hospital is receiving a $419,700 grant to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This project will replace lost revenues caused by pandemic-related challenges. Once completed, the project will provide the hospital with financial resources to better serve the residents of this rural community and the surrounding rural areas.
Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021 to deliver immediate economic relief to people impacted by the pandemic. Within months after the Act’s passage, USDA responded quickly by making this funding available to ensure the long-term availability of rural health care services.
In August 2021, USDA made the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants available through the American Rescue Plan Act to help rural health care facilities, tribes and communities expand access to health care services and nutrition assistance.
The assistance is helping provide immediate relief to support rural hospitals, health care clinics and local communities. USDA is administering the funds through Rural Development’s Community Facilities Program.
