Ottumwa resident Pam Van Essen recently received three blue ribbons for baked goods during the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Van Essen earned a blue ribbon in the Bob's Red Mill Yeast Breads Competition for cinnamon raisin bread, as well as a blue ribbon for macarons. She also earned a blue ribbon in the "Hesitant Baker" competition for a decorated cake she made.
A fourth entry, for pumpkin bars, finished third.
Van Essen received a cash payout of $400 for the decorated cake, and a $125 gift card for the cinnamon raisin bread.
In the "Hesitant Baker" competition, contestants were challenged to create a sheet cake with homemade frosting, and include a name on the cake. Each cake was also to be accompanied by a short narrative about the baked good. Entries were judged on appearance, taste and accompanying story.
