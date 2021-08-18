KEOSAUQUA — The Van Buren County Board of Supervisors is hosting an informational/feedback meeting Friday.
The meeting is in regards to Route V64 from Lebanon to Leando and is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the Douds Elementary Center.
For those unable to attend in person, the meeting will be streamed with streaming information available at www.vanburencounty.iowa.gov. Language assistance is available for limited English proficiency individuals; for language assistance, contact the county auditor at 319-293-3129 or lplecker@vbcoia.org.