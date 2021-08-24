OTTUMWA — Wapello County Veterans Affairs and the Isaac Walton League will be marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with a Patriots’ Day family fun day.
The dat starts at 8 a.m. with a Cops breakfast of coffee, donuts, juice and milk and a meeting with range masters for housekeeping rules. Participants are invited to bring their own weapons.
All ranges will be open for the day, including archery, and the lake will be open. There will also be a corn hole tournament. A lunch of burgers, bratwursts and hot dogs will be served and 11:30 a.m. and will also include prize drawings.
A 50/50 drawing will be held through ought the day, and the trap shoot is also free with a prize going to the amateur trap shooter that hits the most clay pigeons.
The event is intended to make the day special for veterans, first responders, hospital staff members, law enforcement officers, EMS and active-duty personnel.