KEOSAUQUA — Villages of Van Buren will hold their annual auction fundraiser online for the third year.
It will be held on the Villages of Van Buren Facebook page beginning Friday at 2 p.m. and running through Sunday at 6 p.m. Items up for bid are donated by and will feature area businesses, services and artists.
The online auction was started in 2021 as a new way to expand the village's fundraising reach, and the past two years have gone over well. The first year there were about 70 items, which have now grown to almost 100 items this year. Bidders will see photos for each item and links to the featured business, service or artist. Past winning bidders are not just local to the county or state— some have been as far as California and New Jersey.
The auction showcases participating area businesses and artists to more than 12,000 followers and helps support the villages' mission. The Villages of Van Buren is a non-profit organization established to coordinate and promote activities directed toward improving the economic conditions of all of Van Buren County by facilitating community cooperation, initiatives and development in tourism, community and business.
For more information contact the Villages of Van Buren at 800-868-7822 or 319-293-7111, or visit the website at villagesofvanburen.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.