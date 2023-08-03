Mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade will be stopping in Fairfield as part of her special tour Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sondheim Center for the Performing Arts in Fairfield.
Since her Metropolitan Opera debut in 1970, von Stade has performed in operas, musicals, concerts and recitals in venues throughout the world, including La Scala, the Paris Opera, the Vienna State Opera, the Salzburger Festspielhaus, Covent Garden, Glyndebourne and Carnegie Hall.
She has also been a prolific and eclectic recording artist, attracting nine Grammy nominations for best classical vocalist, and she has made many appearances on television. Since stepping back from full-time performing in 2010, she has become increasingly involved in charitable work, principally in aid of ventures fostering musical education or supporting people enduring homelessness.
The institutions that she has served include Oakland's Sophia Project and St. Martin de Porres School, both no longer extant, and the People's Choir of Oakland, the Dallas Street Choir and the Young Musicians Choral Orchestra (youngmusiciansco.org).
“Flicka,” as she likes to be called, is giving this concert as a benefit for the Maharishi School with her long-time collaborator, pianist James Meredith, who is director of vocal studies at the Young Musicians Choral Orchestra program in Berkeley, California.
The concert program, a biographical travelogue through her long career, is filled with songs from the classical literature, Broadway tunes, and an occasional aria or two. Flicka is a wonderfully gracious performer who narrates her many experiences on world-famous stages with charm and humor.
