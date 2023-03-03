OTTUMWA — Beginning Tuesday, the alley behind 301 S. Ward St. will be closed to through traffic due to contract work tearing down a garage. Residents will still have access to the alley from the Mary Street entrance. Expect the alley to be reopened by the end of the day.
Ward Street alley closure
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident Sunday
- School counselor allowed to resign despite inappropriate conduct
- Girls basketball: Rockets make long-awaited trip to state hoops
- Georgia loses game, and wins a FIBA World Cup berth anyway
- Ottumwa man cited after gun found at Des Moines airport
- Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views
- Girls basketball: Rockets stopped at state
- Pella native prepares to run Iditarod for third time
- Prosecutor to seek death penalty in killings of mother, son
- Trial for first Fairfield teen delayed by a month
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.