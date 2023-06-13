OTTUMWA — For the next two weeks contractors will be installing water main on Second Street from College Street to Union Street.
The intersection of Second Stress and Union Street will be closed intermittently during this time. Ottumwa Water Works will make arrangements with Reece Funeral Home to accommodate its needs until the work is completed.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and to exercise caution when driving near the construction zone.
