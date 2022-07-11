The Weltch Reunion is scheduled for Sunday, July 24 at KD Center, 300 KD Ave., Eldon. Doors open at 11 a.m. for socializing, and eating begins at 1 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring main dish meat, also bring vegetable, salad or dessert.

