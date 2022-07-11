Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 11, 2022 @ 3:09 pm
The Weltch Reunion is scheduled for Sunday, July 24 at KD Center, 300 KD Ave., Eldon. Doors open at 11 a.m. for socializing, and eating begins at 1 p.m.
Attendees are asked to bring main dish meat, also bring vegetable, salad or dessert.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
The Ottumwa Courier welcomes readers to submit letters to the editor to offer their take on the news impacting them. Let us know what you're thinking!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.