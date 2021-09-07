OTTUMWA — The second annual O! Wine & Brew Stroll is coming to downtown Ottumwa next month.
The evening of Oct. 14 will allow patrons to sample Iowa wineries, breweries, cideries and food vendors while shopping at local businesses in downtown Ottumwa. There will also be live music and a silent auction. The tasting and silent auction run from 5-8 p.m. with prizes and live music running 8-9 p.m. Participants must be age 21 or over.
Tickets start at $15 with the first 550 sold including an event wine glass and event four-bottle wine bag. Advanced purchase of tickets is recommended, and ticket information can be found on the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/2xRd2u6CR. Tickets may also be purchased at the Hotel Ottumwa the night of the event.
Main Street Ottumwa, the host of the event, encourages taking COVID-19 precautions.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Family Crisis Center to assist victims of domestic violence.