OTTUMWA — The second annual O! Wine & Brew Stroll rolls through downtown Ottumwa next week.
The benefit hosted by Main Street Ottumwa runs from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, and offers sales from Iowa wineries, breweries, ciders and food vendors while participants shop local businesses in the downtown district. There will also be local musicians performing, and a silent auction will be held.
The tasting and silent auction run from 5-8 p.m. with prizes and live music from 8-9 p.m. Tickets are available for $15 with the first 550 tickets sold including a complimentary event wine glass and event four-bottle wine bag. Tickets can be purchased at the event at Hotel Ottumwa, the starting location, but advance ticket purchases are encouraged. Visit the event's Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/2xRd2u6CR for details.
Proceeds from the benefit will go to the Family Crisis Center to support victims of domestic violence. COVID-19 precautions will be encouraged during the event.