OTTUMWA — A World War II military vehicle convoy will roll through the area next month.
The convoy will begin at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 7 south of Ottumwa and will travel the back roads of Wapello, Monroe and Davis counties with stops in Ottumwa, Albia, Blakesburg, Drakesville and Bloomfield before ending on private property near Flories, including a stop at the Naval Air Station in Ottumwa. The convoy will stop in each location for at least an hour to interact with the public and display the vehicles.
The event is an effort to shine light on the area’s contribution to the war effort and the sites that were used. Organizers also want to showcase the vehicles used at the time as well as the look and experiences of the troops who fought in the war.
The schedule has the route coming through Ottumwa’ east end at 9 a.m. on its way to the NAS. The stop there will run from 9:30-11 a.m. From there it will move to Albia and be displayed on the Albia square from noon to 1:30 p.m. It will then head to Blakesburg, arriving at 2 p.m. The convoy will then reach Drakesville at 2:30 p.m. and arrive in Bloomfield at 3:30 p.m. and will be on display in the square until 4:30 p.m