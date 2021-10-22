OTTUMWA — Changes are coming to yard waste collection this year. Bridge City Sanitation is offering year-round collection this year.
Curbside collection is available by placing any leafy debris and sticks into a compostable bag with a $1 green yard wast tag available at most grocery stores; it may not be disposed of in your garbage container. To have yard waste collected, call 641-682-1700.
Residents can also haul leaves to the landfill for disposal at no cost. Yard waste can also be disposed of by burning in city limits, but the code requires that outdoor fires must be under control and attended at all times with adequate means for extinguishing readily available. If a complaint about the smoke is filed, the Ottumwa Fire Department will investigate the source, put out the fire and may issue a civil citation.
While doing fall cleanup, however, residents are asked to keep leaves out of the street to avoid closing stormwater grates.