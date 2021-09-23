Now that the Ottumwa City Council has approved a development agreement with Cobblestone Hotels for a property at the Bridge View Center, what's next?
Though no formal announcement has been made, it appears work will begin sooner rather than later.
No shovels are in the ground yet in the open space just south of the event center, but Ottumwa City Administrator Philip Rath believes it's a matter of time.
"So the next step is to close on the property, which to me is kind of a formality. And then they'll get plans drawn up, be onsite, order supplies, etc.," Rath said Wednesday. "From the conversations we've had, Cobblestone has been doing a lot of this already in the background. It's a matter of how quickly they can mobilize labor to do that.
"They're still hoping to get in this fall, but the worst-case scenario is in the spring."
The Core Distinction Group performed a hotel feasibility study for the Ottumwa market late last year, and found Cobblestone projected revenue of approximately $1.8 off guest rooms the first year, and an average daily rate of $103.79 per room over the course of the first year. The hotel will have a combination of guest rooms and suites, restaurant, guest cocktail lounge, fitness room, swimming pool and Chophouse restaurant.
Rath said it was anticipated at least 14 jobs would be created, but "it's tough all over the service industry right now."
The city is transferring almost 46,000 square feet of property on Church Street to Cobblestone for the project, but has also pulled out a few stops to see the project gets off the ground. The city will commit up to $75,000 as a protection against unforeseen issues, such as extra cleanup required, removal of any structures on the premises, etc., if any exist. Also, the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation provided $500,000 that passes through the city as a "site-improvement allowance."
As a result, no money from the city's general fund would be used for the project, but the only major expense (over $500,000) would be paving the parking lot south of Bridge View Center as part of a capital improvement project, which director of planning and development Zach Simonson said, "we were always going to have to do someday."
However, the city also sweetened the pot for Cobblestone by financing the $9.9 million project through a tax-increment financing (TIF) rebate annually over a maximum of 20 years. Under the agreement, taxes paid on the added value of the property will be rebated to the developer, but not exceeding $120,000 annually or $2.4 million over 20 years.
The property will always be assessed at at least $3.5 million over the life of the agreement, which will allow Cobblestone to secure financing and for the city to finance the rebate.
Rath said the project "shouldn't affect residential property taxes," but that there will be a long-term positive effect with new money being earned from the new valuations.
The city's biggest revenue share from the hotel project would be spread over various funds that could help contribute in other areas of city business.
For example, construction costs will help boost the local option sales tax and road use tax revenues, both of which increased the last fiscal year; of the local option tax revenue, 90% of that goes toward street repair. And, once the hotel is operational, it figures to increase the revenue from the hotel/motel tax, which will mostly go into the city's general fund, but also help with expenses at the Bridge View Center and The Beach. The Greater Ottumwa Convention and Visitors Bureau also get a slice of that revenue as well.
However, the biggest benefit may be felt in other ways. A strong hotel presence like Cobblestone, which is one of the fastest-growing chains in the United States and will connect south side businesses to the Main Street area, could have economic impacts as well.
"The number one question at the top of the request-for-proposal we get for an event is, 'Do you have a connected hotel or one within one block of the venue?'" BVC Executive Director Scott Hallgren told the council Tuesday. "I know specifically at least five examples of events that, after a few phone calls and trying to open that door farther, where the door was just shut on us because there weren't enough hotel rooms in our market."
Rath said the agreement is a significant step in addressing a main economic development need in the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. It took just over a year from when Chris-Bro Hospitality backed out of a development agreement for a 96-unit Marriott to approving this one with Cobblestone.
"The previous agreement didn't get to the council, but there was a funding gap when it came to name brand and paying for that Marriott name," he said. "The ball is kind of in Cobblestone's court now, but once we turn this property over, we'll be in a great position.
"This is a much better deal."