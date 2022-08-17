The governing body for male high school athletics in Iowa announced Wednesday a new policy for athletes earning money for their name, image or likeness.
The so-called NIL rules are a year-old at the college level. The Iowa High School Athletic Association, which governs male prep sports in the state, announced Wednesday it was updating it rules to include guidance for high school athletes.
At least 15 other states allow high school athletes to earn money for NIL, including Minnesota, Nebraska and Kansas. On Wednesday, Massachusetts also announced rules allowing NIL at the high school level.
Compensation cannot be contingent on specific athletic performance or achievements, nor can compensation be used to recruit a student to a particular student. Schools, booster clubs and associated foundations are also barred from paying athletes.
Athletes who seek compensation under the NIL rules cannot use the name, mascot or logos of IHSAA and its schools, nor use school facilities for NIL activity.
The association also bars sponsorship involving several industries, including gambling, alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, weapons, adult entertainment, and illegal or banned substances.
Athletes and families wanting to be compensated for NIL are urged by the IHSAA to seek guidance on taxes and legality, while also consulting with NCAA, NJCAA, and/or NAIA to clear any potential collegiate eligibility concerns.
Female high school sports in Iowa are governed by a separate organization, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, which has not yet announced rules on NIL.
