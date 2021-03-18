CENTERVILLE — A recount board has convened and confirmed the prior reported vote totals for the Centerville Community School District's bond referendum.
The referendum received the necessary support from the community, with 625 yes votes and 373 no votes. The project required 60% approval.
The recount board's result confirmed the prior official results from the March 2 special election.
A petition with 23 signatures from residents requested the recount.
Less than 1,000 voters turned out to vote in a special election on March 2. The district was asking voters to give permission to the district to use property taxes to pay for a $12 million bond. The purpose is to give funds to the district to build a new high school addition, and eventually tear down the original portion of the high school.
The new addition would connect with other additions built in 1938, 1998 and 2004 to form the high school.
Project managers project the cost of building a new high school addition, aimed to replace the original 1917 portion of Centerville High School, will cost about $15 million. That’s at least $1 million less than the estimated cost to renovate the original building up to codes, plus the addition is expected to save $25,000 in utility costs each year.
In addition to funding from the voter-approved levy, the project will also draw funds from the district’s share of the statewide 1-cent sales tax proceeds.