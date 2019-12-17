OTTUMWA — An accident Tuesday morning involved an Ottumwa school bus, but district officials said no one was injured.
The incident took place when the bus was rear-ended on Highway 63 by a car. There was only one student on the bus at the time, and neither the student nor the bus driver was injured. The car’s driver also escaped without injury.
The district said a new bus was immediately sent to the scene to complete the route.
The crash resulted in significant damage to the car. The bus was inspected and is back in service.