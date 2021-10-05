FAIRFIELD — Noah's Ark Animal Foundation will be hosting a low-cost microchip and vaccination clinic Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the foundation's business at 1986 Gear Avenue. No appointment is necessary.
The clinic is open to the public, and offers microchipping by a licensed veterinarian for $25, which includes free registration of the chip. Rabies vaccinations, as well as yearly vaccinations for both dogs (DA2PP, Bordatella) and cats (FVRCP) are also being offered for $15 each. Dog toenail trims are offered for $15, while cat toenail trims are $10.
All proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the foundation.
For more information, contact Noah's Ark executive director Dawn Hauck at 641-472-6080, or visit www.noahsark.org.