OTTUMWA — This year the City/School election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7. There are two city council positions open for election this fall. The city council positions are four-year terms. The terms determined by this November’s election become effective at noon on Jan. 2, 2024
Citizens interested in running for these offices may now obtain a candidate's Guide, nomination papers and an affidavit of candidacy from the city clerk’s Office at 105 E. Third Street, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The forms are also available at the County Auditor’s Office or from the Secretary of State's website at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/cityelections.html
Any resident of the City of Ottumwa, whether registered to vote or not, 18 years of age, who has not been convicted of a felony, unless pardoned by the governor, nor declared mentally incompetent, may seek public office. Nominees for city council must obtain 58 signatures from eligible electors, but are encouraged to get more than the minimum. Persons signing the nomination papers must give their name, their address (place of residence, not a post office box or mailing address), and the date they signed the nomination paper. The number of signatures required is two percent of the total votes cast in the last preceding regular city election.
The first day to file nominations to appear on the ballot with the city clerk is Monday, Aug. 14. The affidavit of candidacy must be signed in the presence of a notary public. The nomination papers and affidavit of candidacy must be filed at the city clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.
If five or more candidates file nomination papers for city council, then a city primary election will be necessary. The city primary election would be held Oct. 10, four weeks before the city general election on Nov. 7.
Candidates receiving contributions, making expenditures of incurring debt in excess of $750 are required to file campaign finance reports at the County Auditor’s Office. Residents with questions about filing for candidacy in this fall's city election can contact Christina Reinhard, City Clerk at 641-683-0620, or Wapello County Auditor, Kelly Spurgeon, at 641-683-0020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.