OTTUMWA — The Wapello County United Way is accepting nominations for its Changemaker Awards, which honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The awards honor people who demonstrate leadership, show service to their communities, meet challenges and build bridges between people. There are four categories. The middle school award honors students in grades 6-8, and there is a separate high school award. The young adult awards honors someone between the ages of 18-30, and the adult category goes to a person age 31 or older.
The awards will be given at the Day of Service kick-off breakfast, and honorees will be presented at the evening celebration later on Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.
Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 13, 2020. To be eligible, nominees must live, attend school or work in Wapello County. Nominations may be made at https://bit.ly/2PMJuV9. Questions may be directed to e.kain@wapellocouw.org or (641) 682-1264.