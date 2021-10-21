OTTUMWA — Ashley Noreuil is a reserve in the Marine Corps, works for FedEx Ground and is a math tutor at Indian Hills Community College.
Processing data and information is a part of her life, and will be if she is elected to one of Ottumwa's three city council seats.
Noreuil met with members of The Courier's editorial board Oct 12. to discuss challenges facing the city, but also her own philosophy to governance. The 37-year-old is one of three women running for council, and one of three candidates 40 or younger.
"I think the biggest issue we have is maintaining and increasing the positive momentum that we have," she said. "We had an increase in population coming out of the 2020 census. So while we had an increase in Ottumwa citizens, we had a decrease in Wapello County citizens.
"So I think the question is how we maintain that leadership role within the region and within the county. I think we have to sustain that growth. When I moved here in 2012, Ottumwa was massively different downtown than it is today. How do we build upon that?"
Noreuil was one of the first candidates to read the city's 2040 comprehensive plan, and did so cover to cover. She read it in June of last year when she was still on active duty. She also read the city's document from 2000.
"I thought I had a competitive advantage reading it back then, but I see my competitors have caught up to me," she chuckled. "I'm a data person and I'm an information person. My biggest concern with the plan is that is that it's only a game plan of what to do, but not what will become in 2040.
"There's going to be a lot of changes that happen because we're talking about a 20-year difference," she said. "But if I'm moving toward this vision, I'm still achieving success."
As part of the plan, Noreuil believes diversity is a critical element for the city to move forward.
"I genuinely believe that the best outcome for diversity in this community is taking on personal responsibility for who I associate with and want to be, and wanting to reach out to my neighbors," she said. "It has to happen in the hearts and minds of individual people and their neighbors."
Noreuil also discussed possible renewal of the human rights commission. Ottumwa's population is too small to have a commission funded by the city, but, at this point, she prefers the city's duty as more of an advocate.
"I think some more details need to be fleshed out. I'm not sure we need what I'd call a 'full-blown' human rights commission," she said. "What I wouldn't want to do is tie us up financially. It comes with responsibilities and funding, and I don't know if we need that today, but instead go with the softer approach of like an advocacy council."
Noreuil cited numbers when discussing the hotel project at the Bridge View Center, and that she would have voted for it if she was on the council.
"To me, the tipping point was listening to Andy Wartenberg (Greater Ottumwa Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director) say, 'We have to recognize just if we build it, they will not come,'" Noreuil said. "He said his organization will market it heavily. It's like me giving someone $1,000 three months ago, would you own a new car by now? There's no way of going back in the past.
"But when Andy said he was going to put forth the effort to make it work, and hearing enough of those stories, then I would have felt comfortable approving that."
If elected, Noreuil estimated she'd miss two council meetings per year for Marine Corps service. One of those would be in either June or July for a two-week annual training period. She said it would be much different than four years ago, when she ran and was called to active duty during the election.
"That was a specific training requirement, but having completed that, there's no requirement to do any extended training beyond my two weeks of annual summer training," she said. "I'm the executive officer, and my new unit is about 350 Marines. So we have a fiscal year drill calendar, and there is little deviation."
Noreuil made clear she's not a career politician. Her Facebook page is fairly empty and quiet, which is how she prefers it.
"I'm an introvert at heart and way out of my comfort zone, but I'm very interested in governance and stewardship," she said. "I'm a public servant by nature. If I'm not elected, then I plan on filing for one of the planning and zoning commissioner openings. It's just who I am."