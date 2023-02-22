OTTUMWA — Coming to Ottumwa's Bridge View Center Theater Sunday, March 26 at 7 p.m. is The Whosoever Tour with Rend Collective, featuring special guest Sean Curran.
Join the band on their headlining tour this February and March, playing favorites like My Lighthouse, Counting Every Blessing, Build Your Kingdom Here, as well as new music from their recently released album, Whosoever! Along with Sean Curran, singer of songs like Bigger Than I Thought, 1,000 Names, and All Praise.
Tickets for Rend Collective go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office (M-F 8:30am-5pm) or online at BridgeViewCenter.com.
