John Norwood, Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, will be making a trio of appearances in local counties Friday.
Norwood, who is running against Republican incumbent Mike Naig, will hold his first event of the day at the Drake Public Library in Centerville from 10-11 a.m.
He will follow that up with a stop at the Albia Dairy Bar from 1:30-2:45 p.m., then round out his trip at Top Hat Coffee Shop in Ottumwa from 4-5 p.m.
All three are set up as a meet-and-greet format, not a town hall.
Norwood is the commissioner of the Polk County Soil and Water Conservation District, and has touted soil health, clean and safe water resources, and the reversal of rural population decline and healthy rural communities as his biggest priorities heading into the election.
