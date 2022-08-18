PELLA — Democratic candidates Christina Bohannan and Tyler Stewart stumped in Pella as they continue to campaign prior to the general election in November.
Bohannan and Stewart spoke to a room of about 20 guests Wednesday evening at the Pella Memorial Building.
Bohannan currently serves as a state representative for the 85th District and is running for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District against Republican incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks. The newly-drawn U.S. House District 1 represents Mahaska, Keokuk, Jefferson and Van Buren Counties and most of southeast Iowa.
Stewart is running against Republican candidate Ken Rozenboom for the seat in the newly-created 19th Senate District. This district includes Jasper County, the western half of Mahaska County and a large portion of Marion County.
Bohannan, a law professor at the University of Iowa and former engineer, says Iowa’s values of fairness and hard work have been the guiding principles of her life. She’s running for Congress because “not all Iowans are getting a fair shot.”
Bohannan cited the state’s workforce crisis, low wages and population loss in rural areas as issues that she believes are not being properly addressed by current state representatives.
“We are seeing our hospitals shutting down. We are losing things like OBGYN services and departments. People can’t live and work in a place if they don’t have a school to send their kids to, or if they can’t get the care that they need, or if they have to drive an hour just to fill a prescription. They can’t live and work in a place when their wages are low and when they're spending so much of their hard-earned money on inflation or on health care.
“These are problems that we face in Iowa, but we can fix them,” she says.
Extreme politics and corruption, she says, are to blame.
“Right now, what we have is not debate and compromise in our government. What we have is extremism and chaos,” Bohannan says. “Sadly, nowhere is that more true than in our first congressional district now and with our representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks.”
Bohannan was critical of Miller-Meeks’ record in Congress, claiming campaign contributions may have influenced Miller-Meeks’ recent votes on legislation. Those include voting against the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a bill aimed at allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower drug prices while also fighting inflation; investing in domestic energy production and manufacturing; and reducing carbon emissions by about 40% by year 2030.
“When we go to the pump and pay too much for gas, let’s remember that she took campaign money … from the oil and gas industry and then voted against holding oil and gas companies accountable for corporate price-gouging at the pump,” Bohannan said.
She also criticized Miller-Meeks’ stance on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe V. Wade earlier this summer.
“She has sponsored a bill called 'Life at Conception [Act]' in Congress that bans abortion nationwide, coast-to-coast, at the moment of conception and no exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life of the mother,” Bohannan says. “I’m going to tell you something — that’s dangerous. Add it’s completely out of step with how people in Iowa and across the country feel about this issue. This is one of the defining issues of our time, let alone of this election. We must elect people who will defend our bodily autonomy, our privacy and our freedom. We must elect people who will fight for the right to choose.”
Bohannan says she will fight to protect social security and Medicare; reinvest in public education across the country on all levels; raise wages, benefits and cut middle class taxes to increase the standard of living in the state; and will fight to protect unions and workers from corporate abuse.
“Whether you voted for Trump, or Biden, or Bernie, whether you’re a registered Democrat, Independent or Republican — If you believe in country over party, if you believe in getting every Iowan and every American a fair shot, and if you believe that our best days are ahead of us, and you’re more than willing to work with me for that future, I would be honored to have your support,” she says.
Stewart, a history and government teacher in the Newton Community School District, is running for senate because he says he is “tired of the way public educators are being treated.”
“We’ve lost a lot of passion from our teachers, and I’m one of them,” he says. “I’m very open with telling people I love my job, but I now hate showing up for it, because I don’t feel appreciated. I feel underpaid. I don’t see the point some days.”
Stewart says Berg Middle School in Newton currently has two teaching positions that are unfilled for the upcoming school year. Des Moines Public Schools is also suffering a teacher shortage, with Axios reporting 50 unfilled teaching positions and at least 100 support staff vacancies as of Aug. 1.
“We’re selling our kids short. We’re not giving them the education that they deserve,” he says.
Stewart also criticized Gov. Kim Reynolds private education initiative, which would give taxpayer-funded scholarships to pay private school expenses for 10,000 students. The Iowa Legislature did not pass Reynolds’ private education bill during its latest legislative cycle earlier this year. However, Reynolds said she will make the education bill a campaign issue in this year’s election and will continue to push for the legislation again if she is re-elected.
“I’m running because we know what’s going to happen this next cycle if Governor Reynolds retains her stranglehold on the Capitol in the Congress,” Stewart says. “We know what’s going to happen. They’re going to come after teachers, and they’re gonna take our funding away. They’re gonna take more of it away, so we have to do something.”
The general election will be held Nov. 8.
