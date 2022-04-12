OTTUMWA — Zach Nunn is a proven winner.
Only time will tell if he pulls off his greatest win to date.
The state senator from Altoona, representing District 15, is one of three Republican challengers looking to unseat two-term Democratic representative Cindy Axne in this year's general election for the 3rd Congressional District.
Nunn chatted with The Courier Friday to discuss his campaign and how he plans to sway voters both rural and metropolitan in a 21-county area.
"My rural communities are afraid that this could be the end for them," said Nunn, who represents a district made up of the eastern part of Polk County and most of Jasper county. "They think that rural Iowa is going to get forgotten about.
"We cannot let that happen."
Nunn has been endorsed by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, current congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), and former Iowa congressman Greg Ganske, to name a few. He will face Nicole Hasso and Gary Leffler in the June 7 primary.
The 3rd District, which has shifted east under redistricting, stretches from Page County in southwest Iowa to Greene County in central Iowa to Wapello and Davis counties in southeast Iowa. Polk and Dallas counties, two of the fastest-growing in the country, also are in the district.
"Overwhelmingly, people want government out of their lives. Whether you're talking to a soccer mom, a farmer or a labor union guy here in Ottumwa," Nunn said. "They want arbitrary government intervention in their lives to stop.
"Economic issues are always going to be front and center. When inflation is outpacing your ability to keep up, we're going to get your taxes as low as possible. But when the cost is growing, that money is hard to invest in your community."
Nunn helped pass the state's flat tax of 3.9%, which begins in 2026. According to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, the tax cut will decrease state revenues by nearly $1.9 billion. Republican leaders have said the state's surplus is in a strong position to be able to absorb the revenue hit.
Nunn, who was an officer in the Air Force, criticized the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan, and has been disappointed with the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"We have an administration that has constantly been ringing the alarm bell that (Ukraine) might get invaded, and then when it is, as sanctions policy is implemented that takes weeks and months before we can actually wean ourselves off Russian oil. We need to be energy independent," he said. "In Iowa, we took direct action, loaded up crates full of kevlar vests, ballistic helmets.
"I feel strongly that things like the 40-year-high inflation are the direct result of mass overspending by the federal government," he said. "Here in Iowa, we balanced our budget every year and we return the surplus back to the taxpayers. If you do that, they'll invest that locally, not shotgun blast 'Blue State' projects."
Nunn found issues with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which will give the state approximately $3.4 billion to improve highways and $432 million for bridge repairs. Other funding will aid in the expansion of broadband, improve water infrastructure and public transportation. Only Axne and Sen. Chuck Grassley approved the bill among the state's congressional delegation.
"First off, Iowa has made good investment in infrastructure," he said. "What we didn't do is shotgun out trillions of dollars that drove up the cost of construction material that made supply chins highly stretched in the middle of a pandemic.
"So if you want to build a home, good luck on that," he said. "There are blue states that exceeded what Iowa was going to get, and that's unfortunate. I think infrastructure is important, but so is actually helping to get people back to work."
Nunn is a supporter of term limits, three years for U.S. House members and two for senators.
"There are a lot of great ideas in America that we need to get up to Washington D.C. and act on them. It shouldn't be a retirement plan," he said. "They're good people individually, but collectively, I think that has made the party not as strong as it could be."
Nunn wants to see bipartisanship exist. He claimed Axne has voted with Speaker Nancy Pelosi "100% of the time," which is true in the current session, but not in Axne's first term. But Nunn's larger point is that politicians from both parties "on occasion are going to have some really good ideas."
"We may not agree on everything, but if it's a good idea, let's incorporate it into a bipartisan bill," he said. "In Iowa, we pass 90-plus percent of our bills on bipartisan votes, and I think that goes a long way. It's what Iowans expect. No one has a monopoly on good ideas."
Nunn, without specifying party, said "there are elements out there which have declared war on the police, and have decided they are better at teach our kids that we are."
"It puts good teachers in an impossible situation to speak out against is, and then immediately say anyone who disagrees with us is either a bigot or xenophobic or a nationalist or anti-gay," he said.
Nunn cited the law in Iowa that was signed "to protect women's sports" by banning transgender girls from participating in girls sports. However, he also said "very few, I mean a fraction" actually play girls sports.
"They talked about the impact to the transgender community, but what about the impact to the girls who have spent their entire career wanting to be in a sport where they can be competitive, only to see it dashed?" he said. "But if you don't allow a transgender person to play in girls sports, you're immediately homophobic. I think that's disingenuous, and we have to have inclusion in our community."
Nunn has won two Iowa house races and the senate seat, all by comfortable double-digit margins. He believes he has a message that can relate to rural voters as well as those in more metropolitan areas.
"We've spent time on the ground and will continue to do that, not just in every town square, but many farmers' fields as we can get two and as many small businesses we can talk with," he said. "What we're asking is for folks to look at all the candidates and explore what they've actually done.
"This is a top race nationally, and there are really only about 12 true toss-up races out of 435. This one is in the crosshairs."