OTTUMWA — Zach Nunn talked about the "wild ride" when he first arrived in Washington D.C.
To many, the 15-ballot vote for Speaker of the House was endless. To Nunn, it was an opportunity.
Nunn, the freshman Republican representing Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, discussed the early highlights of the new term Friday as he and his staff opened an office in Ottumwa's City Hall. It's one of three offices in the 21-county district, with others in Des Moines and Creston.
But Nunn was also in Ottumwa to thank those who helped him defeat two-term Democrat Cindy Axne by about 2,100 votes; Wapello County voted for him over Axne by about 2,500 votes.
"The exciting part is that we get to be part of a community that has changed, and we get to make sure that your voices are heard in Washington D.C.," Nunn told a small group of supporters at City Hall. "Our very first bill, we voted on getting rid of the 87,000 IRS agents, so folks on Main Street in downtown Ottumwa can stay open more, and farmers have the ability to pass their generational opportunities to the next group of young farmers.
"But more importantly, we can live our lives without the fear we've tried to do everything right, and then the federal government comes up and looks through our taxes. That's been fixed."
Nunn serves on both the House Agriculture Committee as well as the House Financial Services Committee. He said exciting things are happening in both committees.
"Both of them are a direct reflection of what's great about the 3rd District," he said. "On the House Financial Services Committee, that means anyone who works on farm lending, who needs credit, has a small bank or credit union. ... Most of the time that goes only to folks from New York, but we have a huge opportunity to be a voice for Iowa.
"Being on the House Agriculture Committee, it's a great opportunity for our community, and it deals with helping lead on the commodity side, for corn, soybeans, for all things trading, our ranchers, and the rural development side," he said. "So for communities like Ottumwa, Albia, it's a great opportunity."
Nunn spoke about his chance to shape the next farm bill, which will come out this year as part of a five-year cycle. Nunn serves on the ag committee with Republican Randy Feenstra, who serves the 4th Congressional District, based in northwest Iowa.
Nunn also touched on other subjects during the open house, namely passing legislation with a slim, five-seat Republican majority in the House despite a Democratic majority in the Senate and Democratic President, as well as the vote for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He also touched on what a budget might look like.
"We all have key objectives we're trying to work on together, because otherwise the mission will fail," said Nunn, comparing his military service to passing legislation. "First, we have to find those things we can work with on the other side, because even if it gets through the House, it has to get through the Senate. There's a lot in the category, such as combating fentanyl, lowering prescription health care costs for seniors, making sure our nation is protected.
"The second aspect is that we also have a responsibility the Senate and President also have an agenda they want to move. But some of that has led to record spending, an uncontrolled southern border, and now has the U.S. on the brink of potential default. But we want to make sure we reach across the aisle to work on the things we can."
Nunn voted for McCarthy all 15 rounds of balloting and, despite the drawn-out process, saw a lot of benefit.
"It was historic, and that can be a good and bad thing," he said. "But I took it as an opportunity to really vet through different viewpoints on the Republican side. The 200 or so that supported McCarthy never wavered because we ultimately wanted a functioning majority.
"The silver lining is I got to spend three days on the floor of Congress, with 433 of my new colleagues. So we spent a lot of time talking to people from all geographic backgrounds, political backgrounds. We crossed the aisle, talked to Democrats. We spent a lot of time really having genuine conversations."
Much has been discussed about what kind of budget the House will propose, with some in the party believing a cut to entitlements such as Social Security and Medicare should be on the table. Nunn said cutting those will be a deal-breaker in his mind.
"I'm not in favor of cutting anything for our seniors, certainly Social Security and Medicare," he said. "Those are off the table for me. But even if we just try to force an arbitrary debt ceiling increase, that also will be a deal-breaker for me. My hope is the President moves back from his position of never negotiating with us to now having a conversation with the House and Senate."
But Nunn represents a big section of southern Iowa, and wanted his constituents to know the door is going to be open.
"Too many offices in the old 3rd District were shut down, not just for a day or a week, but for years," he said. "I think we all know how well that works for people.
"We made a commitment when I was elected that we were going to have offices with real people in them to have real conversations to get real solutions."
